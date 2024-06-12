Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $67.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,327 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.5% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $67,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.1%

IJH traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.31. 2,135,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,558,962. The company has a market capitalization of $83.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.93. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

