Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $36.94 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 671,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,951 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $36,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,308. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.15. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $57.94.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

