Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,034,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302,577 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.08% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $47,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FBND. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:FBND traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.38. The company had a trading volume of 210,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.13. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $46.21.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.