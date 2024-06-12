K2 Principal Fund L.P. Takes $2.63 Million Position in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 249,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GHIX. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Gores Holdings IX by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,378,000 after purchasing an additional 680,000 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gores Holdings IX by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 247,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 622,900 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the 4th quarter worth about $3,612,000. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GHIX remained flat at $10.63 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 867. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56. Gores Holdings IX, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

Gores Holdings IX, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

