K2 Principal Fund L.P. Reduces Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,231 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACI. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 365,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,433,793.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,433,793.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $493,086.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,877.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm raised Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.45.

NYSE:ACI traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $20.37. 313,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,976,264. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.50. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average of $21.29.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

