K2 Principal Fund L.P. Purchases Shares of 100,000 Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 0.40% of Pearl Holdings Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 595.5% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 329,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 281,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Pearl Holdings Acquisition alerts:

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLH remained flat at $11.05 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81. Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $11.48.

About Pearl Holdings Acquisition

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the lifestyle, health and wellness, and technology sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pearl Holdings Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearl Holdings Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.