K2 Principal Fund L.P. Invests $424,000 in Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSA)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Kim LLC bought a new position in Metal Sky Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Metal Sky Star Acquisition by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 840,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC raised its position in Metal Sky Star Acquisition by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 164,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. 49.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Metal Sky Star Acquisition alerts:

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Price Performance

MSSA stock remained flat at $11.34 during trading on Wednesday. 35 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.09. Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Company Profile

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Metal Sky Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metal Sky Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.