K2 Principal Fund L.P. Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GFR)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. cut its holdings in Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GFR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 0.06% of Greenfire Resources worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenfire Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GFR traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,050. Greenfire Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.69.

Greenfire Resources ( NYSE:GFR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $149.09 million for the quarter.

Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen.

