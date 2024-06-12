JTNB Bancorp, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.12 (OTC:JTNB)

JTNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:JTNB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
JTNB Bancorp Stock Performance
JTNB Bancorp stock remained flat at $11.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59. JTNB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $12.88.
About JTNB Bancorp
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JTNB Bancorp
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for JTNB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTNB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.