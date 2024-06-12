JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a growth of 249.4% from the May 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JGLO traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.13. 62,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.21. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $45.26 and a 1 year high of $60.51.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 438.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 74,762 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $961,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $1,605,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,749,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,996,000 after acquiring an additional 15,704,869 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $324,000.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

