JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.42

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.42 and last traded at $60.38, with a volume of 2989 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.58.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $728,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $191,000. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,969,000.

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

