Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Down 0.5%

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $145.60 and last traded at $146.30. Approximately 1,127,032 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 7,395,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.08.

Several analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $349.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OMC Financial Services LTD bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,200,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 64.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,483,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,442,000 after purchasing an additional 86,655 shares in the last quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 257,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,899,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

