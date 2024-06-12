John Zupo Sells 5,017 Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) Director John Zupo sold 5,017 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $138,569.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,782.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

NASDAQ COCO traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.89. The company had a trading volume of 600,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,143. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $33.29. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average of $24.96.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Vita Coco had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Vita Coco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on COCO shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Vita Coco from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the first quarter worth about $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vita Coco by 1,289.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vita Coco by 32.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

