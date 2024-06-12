John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Price Performance

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.31. The stock had a trading volume of 18,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,605. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.36. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $21.18.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.