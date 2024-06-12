Jito (JTO) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $330.53 Million

Jito (JTO) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Jito has a market capitalization of $330.53 million and $68.34 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jito token can currently be purchased for about $2.87 or 0.00004267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jito has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Jito

Jito’s genesis date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 122,597,631.1 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 3.07769409 USD and is down -4.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 187 active market(s) with $44,759,770.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jito using one of the exchanges listed above.

