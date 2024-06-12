JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.60

JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JD stock traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 123.60 ($1.57). 5,510,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,791. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 122.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 127.66. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of GBX 103 ($1.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 177.75 ($2.26). The firm has a market cap of £6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3,090.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32.

Several research firms have weighed in on JD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 172 ($2.19) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 150 ($1.91) to GBX 165 ($2.10) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.46) to GBX 925 ($11.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 925 ($11.78) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, JD Sports Fashion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 479.40 ($6.10).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

