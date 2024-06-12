Jay C. Hoag Purchases 816,866 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) Director Jay C. Hoag acquired 816,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.14 per share, for a total transaction of $35,239,599.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,185,540 shares in the company, valued at $51,144,195.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Z traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $42.81. 3,731,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,825,547. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.99 and its 200-day moving average is $49.64. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.30 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,103,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1,336.8% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 89,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,846,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,519,000 after buying an additional 238,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

