ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Sets New 1-Year High at $97.68

Shares of ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $97.68 and last traded at $95.11, with a volume of 29726 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.70.

ITOCHU Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITOCHU

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITOCHU during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ITOCHU by 13.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITOCHU in the 1st quarter valued at $718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About ITOCHU

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

