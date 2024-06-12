iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.50

Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.50 and last traded at $55.50, with a volume of 5559 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.83.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.08.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,767,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 455,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,015,000 after buying an additional 100,487 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,208,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,353,000 after buying an additional 232,856 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.