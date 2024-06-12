iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Declares Dividend of $0.35

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.3455 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

IJT stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.21. The company had a trading volume of 108,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,499. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $132.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.99.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

