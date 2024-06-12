iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.10% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $36,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.46. 464,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,441,260. The company has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.80. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.53 and a 52-week high of $91.55.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

