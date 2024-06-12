iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Chicago Wealth Management Inc.

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 93.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 219,242 shares during the quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,307,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,210,396. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.25. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

