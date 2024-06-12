iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, an increase of 978.0% from the May 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 208,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 206,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Glovista Investments LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 194,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 63,980 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 108,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares MSCI UAE ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.37. 241,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,587. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $15.69. The company has a market cap of $36.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.61.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.5276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

