iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Plans $0.53 Dividend

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.5276 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

NASDAQ UAE traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $13.40. 13,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,648. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.62. The company has a market cap of $36.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.64. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $15.69.

The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

