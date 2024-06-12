iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) to Issue Dividend of $0.35

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.3487 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ENZL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.51. 5,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.21 and its 200 day moving average is $45.99. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $51.29.
About iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF
