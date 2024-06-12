iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) to Issue Dividend of $1.19

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.1945 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %
iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.15. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $60.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.57.
About iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF
