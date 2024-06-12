iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Plans Dividend of $0.77 (NASDAQ:EUFN)

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.7734 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,562. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.75. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- What is a Liquidity Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.