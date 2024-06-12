iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 87,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 84,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

EEM stock opened at $42.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.51. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $43.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

