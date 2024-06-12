iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,143,740 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,152,080 shares.The stock last traded at $25.58 and had previously closed at $25.64.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average is $28.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of iShares Latin America 40 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 51,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

