iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 58,532 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 131,529 shares.The stock last traded at $29.93 and had previously closed at $29.48.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Equity Factor ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 6,460,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,082,000 after purchasing an additional 203,398 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,527,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,856,000 after buying an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,775,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,975,000 after buying an additional 19,898 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 2,988.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,034,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 981,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,511,000 after buying an additional 98,341 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares International Equity Factor ETF

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

