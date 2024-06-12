iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 260,801 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 280,130 shares.The stock last traded at $46.91 and had previously closed at $46.49.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAGG. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Horizons Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

