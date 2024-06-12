iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 6.7% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.32. 1,640,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,900,180. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.12.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.