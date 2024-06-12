iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Decreased by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 342,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,700 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $24,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.05. 11,313,288 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.81 and a 200 day moving average of $71.74. The company has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

