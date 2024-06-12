iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by Syverson Strege & Co

Syverson Strege & Co decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the quarter. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 270.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,404,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,989 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 853.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,047,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,737,000 after buying an additional 937,988 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 256.0% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 376,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,587,000 after buying an additional 270,509 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 357,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,012,000 after acquiring an additional 241,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,083,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.35. 119,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,160. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $47.56 and a 1 year high of $56.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.06.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

