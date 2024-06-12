iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 513,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,152 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.28% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF worth $30,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICF. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

BATS ICF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.89. 126,786 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.11 and a 200 day moving average of $56.38.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

