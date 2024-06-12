iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Sets New 52-Week High at $64.26

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.26 and last traded at $64.26, with a volume of 171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.65.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.69 and a 200-day moving average of $59.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1598 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI.

