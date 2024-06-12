iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF Plans Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:ETEC)

iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:ETEC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0918 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ ETEC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.60. The company had a trading volume of 137 shares, compared to its average volume of 488. iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $27.42. The company has a market cap of $3.46 million, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.58.
iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF Company Profile
