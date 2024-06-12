Iron Triangle Partners LP Sells 22,000 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Iron Triangle Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 5.2% of Iron Triangle Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Iron Triangle Partners LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $40,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $8.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $427.17. The company had a trading volume of 542,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,903. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $428.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $390.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.59, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $99,567.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,799.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $99,567.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,799.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total transaction of $575,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,597 shares of company stock worth $8,339,157. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.67.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

