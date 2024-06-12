Iron Triangle Partners LP Invests $18.78 Million in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,052,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,781,000. Oscar Health makes up 2.4% of Iron Triangle Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Iron Triangle Partners LP owned about 0.91% of Oscar Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OSCR. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 10.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OSCR shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W raised shares of Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other news, COO Steven Wolin sold 18,607 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $362,092.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,049.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Steven Wolin sold 18,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $362,092.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,049.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 25,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $497,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,347 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,772.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,006 over the last three months. 25.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE OSCR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.82. 1,316,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,330,410. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.04 and a beta of 1.68. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

