Iron Triangle Partners LP Grows Stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Iron Triangle Partners LP boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,859,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623,479 shares during the period. Brookdale Senior Living comprises 3.7% of Iron Triangle Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Iron Triangle Partners LP owned approximately 2.58% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $28,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

Shares of BKD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.84. The stock had a trading volume of 260,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,662. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.14. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $7.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $782.83 million for the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 44.72% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Further Reading

