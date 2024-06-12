Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 12th (BNOX, BRTX, CASY, CFG, CPLF, CWB, MAMA, NICE, NSSC, PDSB)

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, June 12th:

Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $342.00 to $445.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a tender rating. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has C$12.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$9.00.

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$12.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$11.00.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has C$52.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$35.00.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $339.00 to $346.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $54.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) had its price target trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) had its price target increased by Chardan Capital from $33.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

