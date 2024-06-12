Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 12th (BNOX, BRTX, CASY, CFG, CPLF, CWB, MAMA, NICE, NSSC, PDSB)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, June 12th:

Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)

had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $342.00 to $445.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a tender rating. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has C$12.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$9.00.

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$12.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$11.00.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has C$52.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$35.00.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $339.00 to $346.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $54.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) had its price target trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) had its price target increased by Chardan Capital from $33.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

