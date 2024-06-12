Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 918.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,710,000 after buying an additional 47,095 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.1% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 645,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,379,000 after buying an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the third quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $7.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $475.11. The company had a trading volume of 23,857,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,004,938. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $475.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $443.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $428.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

