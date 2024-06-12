Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) is Waverly Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,631,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,148 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF makes up about 2.3% of Waverly Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $61,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 154,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,217,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.90. The company had a trading volume of 19,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,076. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.36. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $39.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0861 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

