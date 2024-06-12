Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Hits New 1-Year High at $426.37

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $426.37 and last traded at $425.14, with a volume of 118100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $418.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.67.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $151.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $390.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.48.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $99,567.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,293,799.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,385,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,157. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Objective Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,093.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 35,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,309,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,885 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,986,000 after purchasing an additional 44,370 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

