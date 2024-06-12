Internet Computer 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $147.87 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $4.91 billion and $147.87 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for approximately $10.56 or 0.00015456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00048696 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00009340 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011407 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 519,562,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,938,397 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.