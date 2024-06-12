Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.75 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 303.75% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Integra Resources Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ITRG stock opened at $0.93 on Monday. Integra Resources has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). On average, analysts anticipate that Integra Resources will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Integra Resources

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Integra Resources stock. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra Resources Corp. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG Free Report ) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,057,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Integra Resources comprises approximately 5.3% of Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC owned approximately 10.25% of Integra Resources worth $7,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.