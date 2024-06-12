Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.75 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 303.75% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.
Integra Resources Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of ITRG stock opened at $0.93 on Monday. Integra Resources has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.37.
Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). On average, analysts anticipate that Integra Resources will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.
Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.
