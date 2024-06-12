Insider Selling: Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Director Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PTGX traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.95. The company had a trading volume of 998,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,873. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.37. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $35.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 2.12.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $254.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on PTGX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

