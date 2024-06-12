Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) EVP Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) EVP Lee Klarich sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total value of $240,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,997,573.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lee Klarich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 6th, Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $36,334,289.60.

On Friday, April 5th, Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total value of $16,082,400.00.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW stock traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $312.95. 2,760,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,002,401. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $294.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.42. The company has a market cap of $101.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.11. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $201.17 and a one year high of $380.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,379 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Marsico Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 40,263 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 564,783 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $132,408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Macquarie increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Redburn Atlantic increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Daiwa America raised Palo Alto Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.78.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

