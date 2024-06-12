Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) Director Miron Washington sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total transaction of $222,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,530.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.55. 420,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 6.87. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.39 and a 1 year high of $175.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -417.74 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.95.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. Impinj had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 60.13%. The company had revenue of $76.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.57 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PI shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Impinj by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,028,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,710,000 after acquiring an additional 31,289 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Impinj by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,510,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,384,000 after acquiring an additional 35,893 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Impinj by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,022,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,260,000 after acquiring an additional 292,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Impinj by 249.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 795,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,802,000 after acquiring an additional 568,301 shares in the last quarter.



Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

