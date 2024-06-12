Insider Selling: Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Director Sells 5,928 Shares of Stock

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $149,385.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

Shares of HTLF traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.31. The stock had a trading volume of 233,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.89.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $279.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Heartland Financial USA

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,244,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,043,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,860,000 after acquiring an additional 62,177 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,623,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 478,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,012,000 after acquiring an additional 32,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 23.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 435,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,831,000 after acquiring an additional 82,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HTLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Financial USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Further Reading

